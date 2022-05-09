At CWC meet, Sonia Gandhi spells agenda of Congress ‘chintan shivir’| 5 quotes

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday chaired a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee to work out the agenda for the upcoming ‘chintan shivir’ or brainstorming session of the party in Udaipur.

Gandhi in her opening remarks at the meeting urged the party leaders to attend the three-day long session in the Rajasthan city from May 13. The brainstorming session comes at a time when the Congress is fighting hard to retain its position as an opposition party in the country. From urging the Congress ranks for cooperation in the party's quest to revival to stressing on the need for ‘selfless work, discipline and a sense of consistent collective purpose’, here are five most important quotes by Gandhi during the CWC meet. 1. “I request for your full cooperation in ensuring that the single over-riding message of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to our party’s accelerated revival goes forth loud and clear from Udaipur".2. “There are no magic wands. It is only selfless work, discipline and a sense of consistent collective purpose that will enable us to demonstrate our tenacity and resilience. The party has been good to each and every one of us. Now is the time to repay that debt in full measure.”ALSO READ: Congress needs 'leadership, collective will…': Prashant Kishor on refusing offer

3. “Self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums. But this should not be done in a manner that self-confidence and morale is eroded and an atmosphere of gloom and doom becomes all-pervasive”.4. “The Chintan Shivir should not become a ritual that has to be gone through. I am determined that it should herald a restructured organization to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial challenges we confront”.

5. “I had set up coordination panels to set out the broad agenda for each of the six groups. These panels have met. I will now request the convenors of these panels to brief us on the broad subjects that have been identified for discussion within each of the groups”.

