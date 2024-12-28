At Delhi School of Economics, Manmohan Singh’s legacy lives on

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday, was an economist who held several key government posts including India’s highest political office. But first, he was a teacher at the Delhi School of Economics (DSE) from 1969-1971 and was named as an honorary professor by the institution in 1996. Manmohan Singh (AP)

His legacy at the institution lives on, as former colleagues, professors and students remember him fondly.

Om Prakash, 84, was at DSE when Singh was a faculty member there. “I had the proud privilege of being a colleague of Prof Manmohan Singh in the early 1970s. I found him to be an extremely helpful and kind man, always willing to help his younger colleagues in whatever way he could. He always made you feel completely at ease in his company and would clear your doubts in an absolutely clear manner. He was never short of time while helping his colleagues and students,” he said.

His former students described him as soft-spoken, patient, knowledgeable and approachable.

“He taught us an optional paper on ‘International Finance’ in the year 1969-1970. He was one of the best teachers I had because he never got impatient nor did we ever feel afraid to approach him. We even kept in touch after I graduated and went on to do my PhD,” said one of his former students, Nandita Mongia, now 76.

DSE issued a statement on Friday condoling Singh death. “The DSE fraternity is saddened at the passing away of the former Prime Minister and highly distinguished DSE fraternity member, Dr Manmohan Singh. He served as a Professor at the Delhi School of Economics from 1969 to 1971. In 1971, he left DSE only to join as the Adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Chief Economic Advisor to the Ministry of Finance and various other senior positions such as FM and later as the PM. He was the chief architect of the 1991 reforms that set our economy on a fast growth path. As PM, he positioned India as an important player in the emerging geopolitical order.”

DSE’s current director, Ram Singh said that the former PM’s affiliation with DSE “continued till his last day”.

Incidentally, Manmohan Singh was invited for the diamond jubilee celebrations of DSE on November 14. In his last correspondence to the DSE director, he declined the invitation citing “the indifferent state of my health”.