At IIT Bombay, Guterres urges students not to work for those 'wrecking our climate'

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged students to use their talent to tackle the planetary emergence we are facing to develop renewable energy, while also urging them to not work for those wrecking our climate.

Addressing an event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, Guterres said, “I can see here today that India's research & innovation ecosystem is strong and vibrant. I urge the students to use their considerable talents to tackle the planetary emergence we face to develop renewable technology and to find new solutions to pollution and to biodiversity loss. I respectfully urge you not to work for those who are wrecking our climate.”

A clip in this regard was shared on the official Twitter handle of the UN secretary general.

It further said, “India has an unprecedented opportunity to speak up for the Global South and to lead by example, as a model of resilience and an advocate for sustainable development & climate justice.”

Guterres said there was a need for a historical pact between developed and developing countries to fight climate change and keep the temperature under control. He said G20 countries are responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions and they must take the lead in cutting greenhouse gases, adding climate crisis could be the greatest barrier to collective development aspirations, and India is no exception.

“It is already a grave threat to India's economy, agriculture and food sector, and to the health, lives and livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people,” Guterres said.

He said critical renewable technologies, such as battery storage, should be treated as global public goods.

(With inputs from agencies)

