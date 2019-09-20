At least 13 workers injured in fire at chemical plant in Bengal

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:33 IST

At least 13 workers were injured, five of them critically, when a fire broke out at a naphtha plant of Haldia Petrochemicals in Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Friday morning, said district authorities.

The fire that broke out in a pipeline around 11:30 am, was later brought under control.

“A total of 13 workers were injured in the fire. The condition of five of them is said to be serious. The government has created a green corridor and sending them to Kolkata for treatment,” said Bengal transport minister Suvendu Adhikari. Apart from fire engines of the fire services department, fire tenders from local units of Indian Oil Corporation, Exide and other plants were rushed to the spot, he added.

“The fire has been brought under control,” said Partha Ghosh, district magistrate of East Midnapore around 1 pm.

Earlier in the morning, district authorities had rushed eight fire engines to the plant. “We have rushed fire engines and ambulances. Our first mission is to control the flames and rescue the workers,” said V Solomon Nesakumar, superintendent of East Midnapore district police.

The plant, located near the industrial township of Haldia, produces polymers and chemicals.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 13:33 IST