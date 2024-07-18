2 killed, 7 injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP’s Gonda

Guwahati: At least two persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries after several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (15904) derailed near Gonda station in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon, officials from the Northeastern Frontier Railways (NFR) said. (Twitter Photo)

The officials said that the front five coaches of the train were derailed near Gonda Jn station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway station.

“Train number 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express that left yesterday night from Chandigarh today derailed near Gonda Jn station in between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway station at KM 638/19 under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway (NER) at about 2:37pm,” read the bulletin from the NFR.

Following the incident, a rescue team, a medical team, along senior officials from the Lucknow division of NER were immediately rushed to the site for relief operations, said officials.

Pankaj Singh, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), NER told ANI that among those injured, six people sustained minor injuries while one is stated to be serious. He added that some trains are being diverted because of the derailment.

The train was headed to Dibrugarh in Assam, where it was expected to be carrying around 200 passengers.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been briefed about the accident and authorities are monitoring the situation.

Sarma’s office mentioned that he is in regular touch with relevant authorities and is monitoring the rescue and relief efforts.

The Indian Railways have issued helpline numbers that have already been activated at various stations of NFR.

