Home / India News / At least 3 dead in explosion in Bengaluru, officials probing cause
india news

At least 3 dead in explosion in Bengaluru, officials probing cause

Crackers were found at the site of the location. Bomb disposal units and dog squads have been summoned to the scene.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Police are yet to identify the deceased. (HT photo.)

Three people are feared killed while one person was injured following an explosion at a godown of a transport company in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The cause of the blast is unclear and is being investigated. Police, however, have found crackers at the location, further investigating is on.

A senior police officer said that only preliminary information is available as of now.

“We have found crackers at the location and have also summoned the bomb disposal units and dog squads to the scene. They will search the area. We will get a clear picture in some time,” said the officer.

Police are yet to identify the deceased.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

