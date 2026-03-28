At least 5 killed, 15 injured after tourist bus overturns on Odisha’s NH 57

At least five people were killed and around 15 others critically injured after a tourist bus overturned on National Highway 57 in Odisha’s Nayagarh district late Friday night, police said. The accident occurred around 1 am near Takera Ghat under Daspalla police limits, a stretch known for sharp curves. (Representative photo/shutterstock)

The accident occurred around 1 am near Takera Ghat under Daspalla police limits, a stretch known for sharp curves.

Police identified the deceased as Hari Patra, Laxmi Patra, Suprabha Sahu, Sumati Sahu, and driver Praveen Sahu.

According to preliminary reports, the bus, carrying nearly 60 pilgrims from Berhampur, was headed for tourist spots in western Odisha when it lost control near Takera Ghat while negotiating a bend.

Police said the vehicle rammed into a roadside rock before turning turtle, leaving the front portion completely mangled. Locals, along with police and fire service personnel, launched a rescue operation soon after the incident.

The injured were first taken to nearby health facilities and later shifted to the Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital. Medical officials said at least 15 of the injured are in critical condition, while others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was traveling at a high speed and failed to slow down at the curve. “Several passengers were flung out of the vehicle on impact, while others remained trapped inside the wreckage,” one of them said.

Police said they are examining factors such as possible overspeeding, driver fatigue, road conditions, and any mechanical issues with the bus.