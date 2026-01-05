At least five injured in explosion at gun shop in Haryana’s Nuh

At least five people were injured in an explosion at a licensed gun shop on Jogpur Road in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, police said. The explosion partially damaged the shop. Investigators said that the scene of the explosion has been cordoned off. (Shutterstock)

Police said that five people, who were at the shop and nearby, sustained minor injuries. A bomb detection and disposal squad, forensic experts, and dog squads rushed to the spot for investigation.

Nuh police public relations officer Krishan Kumar said that some repair work was being carried out at the shop when the explosion took place. “Malfunctioning non-prohibited bore weapons of civilians were also fixed at the shop named Satyam Gun House. There is suspicion that the blast might have taken place during one such work in which blow torches attached to cylinders are used,” he said.

Kumar said that the shop’s license was in the name of one Tahir Hussain of Nuh and is an authorised one. “We are yet to ascertain the cause of the blast. An investigation was going on. The injured persons were discharged after first-aid at the community health centre in Nuh.”

Investigators said that the area has been cordoned off as the spot may have more inflammable items, including live cartridges. Fire department officials have also been deployed at the site.