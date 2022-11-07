At mass wedding in Gujarat, PM Modi's appeal to newly weds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been making frequenting visits to Gujarat for several weeks in the run up to assembly elections, on Sunday attended a mass wedding ceremony in Bhavnagar where 551 girls who had lost their fathers tied the knot. Speaking at the event, named ‘Papa ni Pari’, PM Modi emphasised on the need to contribute towards community service and how it impacted such initiatives. “The power of community is infinite… hence, community is referred to as a form of God. The power that God possesses, the same power is what a community possesses,” Modi said at the event, blessing the couples for their future.

The prime minister urged the newly-weds to choose mass functions over separate wedding events under the pressure of relatives and asked them to save that money for their children instead.

“Gujarat has gradually adopted this practice of mass weddings. Earlier, people used to borrow money for organising a grand function just to show off. But now, people have become aware. They have now turned to mass-marriage functions,” said Modi.

Many times, under the pressure of relatives, couples organise a separate function after tying the knot at a mass marriage programme. Please don't do that. If you have extra money, then save it for your children's future," he said, adding that he used to attend such mass wedding functions as the chief minister of Gujarat to support this cause and inspire others. He asked the new brides and grooms to contribute to society in whatever way they can, such as by stopping food wastage and segregating dry waste from biodegradable kitchen waste.

Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Valsad district, in his maiden visit since the announcement of the election schedule.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases in December. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.

(With agency inputs)