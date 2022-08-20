At massive bypoll rally, KCR dares BJP to use ED against him to topple his govt

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hit out at the BJP regime at the Centre for threatening to bring down his government in the southern state by engineering a Maharashtra-like rebellion with the ruling camp.

Addressing a massive gathering of the party in Munugode area where a by-election is scheduled to be held, Rao (also known as KCR) said nobody benefitted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule at the Centre.

He dared the BJP to get cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him as being threatened. He added the BJP’s threats are out of its arrogance

“No section benefitted under PM Modi's rule. BJP is saying that they will bring Eknath Shinde here and topple our government. Who will do this? You're saying this because of your arrogance.They said that ED cases will be registered against me. I said do whatever you want,” the Telangana chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) said it will support the TRS by the Munugode bypoll. The CPI’s Telangana unit assistant secretary Palla Venkat Reddy attended the gathering and extended the party support to the ruling camp in the state. Reddy also hit out at the BJP over its alleged sale of PSUs and other "anti-people and pro-corporate" policies.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, senior Congress leader, had announced his resignation on August 3 from the party and as a legislator, necessitating the bypoll.

While quitting the Congress, Reddy said only the BJP can put an end to the family rule of TRS in the state. He is set to join the BJP at a public meeting to be addressed by top BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah at Munugode on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

