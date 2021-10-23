At MP border district, petrol costs 119; pump owners ask state to ease burden

As petrol prices continue to surge creating concerns among common citizens, the border districts of Madhya Pradesh reported an exorbitant hike in prices of petrol and diesel as the prices rose to ₹119 per litre and ₹108 per litre, respectively, on Saturday in Anuppur district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Petrol in Jaithari, which is about 13 km from the district headquarter Anuppur, cost ₹119.22 per litre while diesel cost ₹108.4 per litre, Sukhlal Kushwaha, a pump owner told news agency PTI. He, however, added that petrol prices are cheaper by ₹10 and diesel prices are cheaper by ₹4 on the other side of the state border in Chhattisgarh, which is about 50kms away from Anuppur.

Ajay Singh, pesident, Bhopal's Petrol Pump Dealers Association told news agency PTI that the petrol pump owners in the border districts of the state are suffering the most due to the high prices.

Singh pointed out that fuel is cheaper in the neighbouring states and most of the commercial vehicles refuel in other states before entering Madhya Pradesh. He also said that the state government should think about rising fuel prices pointing out that the state government charges Value Added Tax (VAT) on a percentage basis while the Centre realises a fixed amount of tax per litre of fuel irrespective of the prices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The state has a scope to reduce the price,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Amar Singh Narde, a petrol pump owner from Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat which shares borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, said that petrol prices have soared to ₹118.25 per litre and diesel prices have reached ₹107.46 per litre. Balaghat recorded a hike of 26 paise on petrol and 37 paise on diesel on Saturday, Narde told news agency PTI.

“The fuel business is hit badly in Balaghat, as most vehicles prefer to get refuel in Maharashtra or Chhattisgarh. The petrol and diesel in Maharashtra are cheaper by ₹7 and ₹4 per litre respectively,” Narde said.

Petrol and diesel prices in the state capital Bhopal soared to ₹115.90 per litre following a hike of 36 paise, while diesel is being sold at ₹105.27 per litre after a hike of 38 paise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON