At Mundra, DRI seizes antiques, paintings worth 26.8 cr from UAE container

AHMEDABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized suspected vintage articles, antiques and historical artefacts valued at over ₹26 crore from a container that was declared to contain the importer’s “personal effects”, the directorate said in a statement on Monday.

The search was conducted on specific intelligence about the container that arrived at Mundra port from Jebel Ali port, 35km from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Upon inspection, the container was found to contain antiquities including old statues, vintage utensils, paintings, antique furniture, and other valuable heritage items.

“Some of these artifacts date back to the 19th century and are made from precious materials such as gold, silver and adorned with gold or silver coatings,” the statement said.

“Most of the items made are from European countries, particularly the UK and the Netherlands. The goods were undervalued to avoid customs duty,” it added.

The statement said there was a huge demand for such items in the illicit market.