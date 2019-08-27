e-paper
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019

At P Chidambaram hearing, lawyer says ‘Enforcement Directorate can’t place papers behind the back to seek custody’

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and “behind the back” for seeking custody of the accused.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram comes out of Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing in connection with the INX Media case, in New Delhi, India, on Monday
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram comes out of Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing in connection with the INX Media case, in New Delhi, India, on Monday(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s counsel on Tuesday sought transcripts of the interrogation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on three dates in the INX Media money laundering case. The hearing is underway before a Supreme Court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and “behind the back” for seeking custody of the accused.

On Monday, the court extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:42 IST

