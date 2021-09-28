At press meet, Channi focuses on farmers' pains but expresses faith on Sidhu

Moments after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress president, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi addressed the media but chose to focus on the sufferings of farmers due to the three three laws introduced last year by the Centre.

When prodded further on the cricketer-turned-politician’s resignation, Channi said he had no idea about the same, while adding that he had complete faith and confidence in the former.

He then said that is Sidhu was upset over any issue, it would be settled. “It will be settled if he is upset... though he is not upset with me,” Channi was quoted as saying when asked if Sidhu was unhappy over bureaucratic set-up and cabinet expansion in state.

Channi said the condition of the farmers was getting worse by the day, but the Centre was unaffected. “As the chief minister of Punjab, I want to appeal to the Centre to repeal the three farm laws,” he said, seemingly unfazed by the latest turmoil that unfolded for his party following Sidhu’s sudden move.

Sidhu wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi stating that he would not compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the state’s welfare. He, however, said he would continue to serve the Congress.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu wrote in the letter that he shared on Twitter.

Soon after, Amarinder Singh, who resigned days ago citing months-long humiliation paving the way for Channi, took to social media and wrote “I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab.”

Singh is on his way to Delhi and speculations are rife he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda.

On Singh's visit to the national capital, Channi said the former chief minister must have gone there to discuss Punjab's issues.