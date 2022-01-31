At UNSC, India abstains from Ukraine vote, calls for immediate de-escalation in region

Washington

In its continued attempt to balance its close strategic ties with both the US and Russia, India on Monday called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions related to Ukraine, reiterated its support for a peaceful resolution of the issue for long-term peace and stability, and appealed for quiet and constructive diplomacy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also supported the ongoing diplomatic talks between various stakeholders (US, European countries, Ukraine and Russia) under various formats, asked all sides to avoid steps that may increase tensions, called for the implementation of existing agreements, and prioritised the safety of over 20,000 Indians in Ukraine.

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), TS Tirumurti articulated New Delhi’s most detailed position on the issue so far, building up on a ministry of external affairs (MEA) statement on Friday, at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Monday. The council witnessed a stormy confrontation between the US and Russia.

Earlier, India was among the three countries that abstained from a vote on whether the council should take up the situation in Ukraine as a possible threat to international peace and security. But with 10 of the 15 members voting in favour of the agenda — only Russia and China opposed it — the UNSC saw a discussion on the geopolitical crisis that has created the most serious rift between the US and Russia in years. The US previously requested an open council meeting, citing the threat posed by what it alleges is Russia’s military build-up along the Ukrainian border. India was joined in its abstention by Kenya and Gabon. Russia subsequently thanked the countries which opposed or abstained from the vote to discuss the proposal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tirumurti said India was closely following the evolving developments related to Ukraine, including talks between the US and Russia and under the Normandy Format in Paris (the format includes Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia). “India’s interest is in finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions, taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

He reiterated that India believed the issues could only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. “We welcome the efforts underway, including under the Minsk Agreement and Normandy Format…we also welcome the unconditional observance of the July 2020 ceasefire…we also welcome their agreement to meet in Berlin in two weeks.” The Minsk agreement of 2014 and 2015 outlines steps to end the conflict in Ukraine through for a political settlement. Moscow has blamed Kiev for not implementing the agreement, while Kiev has placed the blame of Moscow’s interference and its support for separatists in the eastern region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India “urged all parties to continue to engage through all diplomatic channels and keep working towards the full implementation of the Minsk package”. Tirumurti said that “quiet and constructive diplomacy” was the need of the hour. “Any steps that increase tensions be best be avoided by all sides.” He added that the safety of 20,000 Indian nationals, including students living in Ukraine, was India’s priority.

The debate at the council, however, saw a blame game between the US and Russia on who exactly was escalating tensions.

The US permanent representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, reiterated America’s allegations that Russia had amassed 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border; it had sent additional troops to Belarus; it had launched cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns; and its actions shown an intent to further invade Ukraine, in what was an attack on the principle of state sovereignty under the UN charter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Alekseevich Nebenzia, argued that Russian troops were in Russian territory; accused the US of making allegations without proof and creating hysteria when there was no threat; cited American claims in the run to the 2003 Iraq war in the Security Council about weapons of mass destruction as evidence of the US’s track record; reiterated the Russian claim that it had no intention of invading Ukraine; and blamed western powers of encouraging Kiev to sabotage the Minsk agreement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON