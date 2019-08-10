‘At your level, you shouldn’t…’: Khattar tells Rahul Gandhi after he slammed Haryana CM’s remark on J-K women

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:26 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi to not react to “distorted news,” after Rahul Gandhi slammed him for an alleged derogatory reference to women from Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul in a tweet had called Khattar’s remarks “despicable” and suggested that it was reflective of Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) training.

“Haryana CM, Khattar’s comment on Kashmiri women is despicable and shows what years of RSS training does to the mind of a weak, insecure and pathetic man. Women are not assets to be owned by men.” Rahul tweeted.

RSS is the fountainhead of the BJP to which the Haryana CM Khattar belongs.

Khattar soon tweeted his response asking Rahul Gandhi to look at the attached video of his speech, and judge the context for himself. He also asked him to not react to “distorted news”.

“Dear @RahulGandhi ji, at least at your level, you shouldn’t react

on distorted news. I’m attaching the video of what I actually said, and In what context - this will give you clarity of mind.” Khattar’s tweet read.

The political banter was triggered by Haryana CM’s remark-- at an event in Fatehabad—that Haryana men might need to get women from Jammu and Kashmir to marry if the skewed gender ratio in Haryana was not addressed quickly. He however, added immediately that such suggestions were being made in jest and shouldn’t distract from the seriousness of the problem of gender ratio imbalance.

“Our Minister O.P. Dhankar used to say that he will have to bring daughters-in-law from Bihar. People now-a-days have started saying the route to Kashmir is cleared and now we will bring girls from Kashmir,” Khattar said, adding that “such jest aside, balance will only be restored if the (gender) ratio in the society is corrected.”

Haryana chief minister’s comments follow the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The head of Congress’ Women wing, Sushmita Deb had joined Rahul in criticising Khattar and even demanded that he be fired as for the comments.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 18:54 IST