Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece, former MP, Karuna Shukla dies of Covid-19

Congress leader and former member of Parliament Karuna Shukla, 70, died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Raipur on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the demise of Shukla. “My aunt Karuna Shukla is no more. The ruthless corona... I continued to get her blessings...,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | Covid-19: What you need to know today

Shukla, a niece of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was a two-time Lok Sabha member. She quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined Congress in 2013 after she was denied a ticket for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

In 2018, Shukla contested the assembly elections against former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh but lost.