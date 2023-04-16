Atiq Ahmad to be buried at the same graveyard as son Asasd | Top updates

Gangster Atiq Ahmad killed in a cold-blooded shootout on Saturday night was buried at Kasari Masari graveyard in the old city area of Prayagraj where his son Asad Ahmad was laid to rest on Saturday. It is the graveyard where all their predecessors were buried. Atiq was not allowed to attend the last rites of his son. In the evening he was killed while he was in police custody.

Atiq Ahmad was killed along with his brother Ashraf in a shootout on Saturday

Atiq Ahmad killing: Follow live updates

Here are the latest updates:

1. A three-member judicial enquiry committee will probe the murder of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf and will submit a report to the government in two months.

2. Lavlesh Tiwari, Mohit alias Sunny and Arun Maurya -- the three killers have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Police said they wanted to make a name in Uttar Pradesh's crime world after eliminating the Atiq gang.

3. According to the FIR of the shootout case, Atiq Ahmad admitted to the police to having links with Pakistan's ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

4. Atiq said the weapons taken from ISI and LeT were used in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and two policemen in February this year.

5. Security has been stepped up outside the residence of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj

6. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to prevent any untoward incident.

7. Internet services are still shut down in Prayagraj district as part of the security measures.

8. Police said the attackers used made-in-Turky pistol to kill Atiq and Ashraf.

