Atishi defends Arvind Kejriwal calling her ‘temporary chief minister’, slams Delhi LG VK Saxena

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Monday defended Arvind Kejriwal calling her position as “temporary CM” in her response to lieutenant governor VK Saxena's condemnation of the former chief minister's remark. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Delhi CM Atishi. (File image)(ANI)

Extending New Year wishes to Saxena, Atishi said she seeks to clarify his concerns on Kejriwal's remark and also the “position” of an elected government.

“Allow me to begin my letter by reminding you that it is a testimony to the democratic principles of our country that all elected members of the government are in fact temporary and remain in office only till the duration of their term. I am amused by you taking offence at any statement highlighting this reality of an active democracy,” Atishi wrote in her letter to Saxena, posted by the party on X.

“As the Lieutenant Governor, though a nominated member, you are also part of the Delhi government. It is disheartening to note that your letter focuses on criticism rather than constructive cooperation. I strongly believe that governance should remain above petty politics, and I urge you to work alongside us in this spirit,” the chief minister added.

‘Baggage of politics’

Atishi also cited the recent controversy over the proposed women income scheme as Saxena's “repeated hurdles created by unnecessary interventions” to slow down “critical work” by the Delhi government.

“The actions taken on the behest of your office to stop the Mahila Samman Yojana is a testimony to the harmful politicisation of your office. As a woman, I am personally anguished by your recent steps to malign and create hurdles for this scheme. It is a scheme that will uplift and empower the women of Delhi. I do not see how anyone can be so caught up in politics that they do not care for the people at all,” Atishi said.

The chief minister also alleged that Saxena “failed” in keeping Delhi “safe”. “It's the one job that you are directly responsible for and mandated to do. Unfortunately, you have miserably failed in keeping this city safe,” she added.

Atishi also said she hopes that Saxena leaves the “baggage of politics” and works with the Delhi government “towards the welfare of citizens”.