Atishi meets CM Rekha Gupta in Delhi assembly, makes ' 2500 on March 8' demand

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said on Monday that she told Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta to fulfil the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crediting ₹2500 per month in the accounts of every woman in the national capital. Former Delhi chief minister Atishi said the BJP was making excuses for not fulfilling its guarantees. (ANI file photo)

Atishi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi assembly, said she had been seeking an appointment from the BJP leader for over two days. However, AAP leaders met her on the floor of the assembly.

"We had asked for time from the chief minister for the last 2 days, but we did not get time for 2 days and today, we went to meet chief minister Rekha Gupta ji during the session and we told her that the promise made in the first cabinet, the guarantee given by Modi ji, that promise has been broken, that guarantee has been proved false. We hope that on 8th March, the first instalment of ₹2500 of Mahila Samman Yojana will come into the account of every woman of Delhi," she told ANI.

Rekha Gupta vs Atishi

Rekha Gupta alleged on Sunday that the previous AAP government had left the public exchequer empty before the BJP government took over. She, however, assured that the payment scheme for women would be implemented after detailed planning.

"The condition which the (previous) government has left for us... when we sat with officers to review the financial status of the current government, we found that the government exchequer was empty," she said.

Earlier today, Atishi hit back, saying the AAP regime had handed over to the BJP a financially strong government. She described Rekha Gupta's remark as an excuse.

"I had expected that from the moment the BJP government was formed, it would start making excuses to avoid fulfilling its so-called guarantees and promises," she said.

The BJP returned to power in the national capital earlier this month, winning 48 of the Delhi assembly's 70 seats.