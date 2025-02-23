‘AAP left exchequer empty’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on 2,500 aid scheme for women

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the previous AAP government has left the public exchequer empty, but her administration will still implement the ₹2,500 monthly scheme for women. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses a press conference ahead of the Delhi Assembly session, which will commence on February 24.(ANI)

Ahead of the assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised a monthly aid of ₹2,500 for women from “poor families” under the ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’ and ₹21,000 for pregnant women in its Delhi election manifesto.

“The situation left behind by the previous government is such that when we review the financial status with officials, the public exchequer appears completely empty. The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana is a regular feature for the people of Delhi, a continuous effort for our sisters, and we will introduce it among the public with detailed planning,” said Rekha Gupta while addressing a press conference.

She also said that all MLAs would take oath during the first session of the Delhi government. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be elected, while the pro tem speakers would be sworn in by the lieutenant governor on Monday.

Earlier, former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi had written to chief minister Rekha Gupta, requesting a meeting with the AAP legislative delegation on February 23 to discuss the implementation of the ₹2,500 monthly scheme for women, a promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign.

Atishi also pointed out that the promised scheme was not approved despite the first cabinet meeting being held on February 20. She further said, “The women of Delhi trusted Modi Ji's guarantee, and now they feel deceived.”

Atishi said that if PM Modi guarantee was genuine, the women's aid scheme would have been approved in the first cabinet meeting. She accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of exposing Modi Ji’s "false claims" on her very first day in office.

“If Modi ji's guarantee was real, the women's financial assistance scheme would have been passed in the first cabinet meeting. But on her very first day as Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta exposed Modi ji's false claims and proved that his guarantee is no less than ‘Jumla,’” Atishi said.

“Modi ji repeatedly assured from every platform that women would receive Rs2,500, and even BJP President JP Nadda said in a press conference that the scheme would be approved in the first cabinet meeting. However, this has not happened,” she added.

Atishi said PM Modi had promised the ₹2,500 aid would be transferred by March 8 and questioned if CM Rekha Gupta would again prove his guarantee false.

“Modi ji also promised that the Rs2,500 amount would be transferred to women's bank accounts by March 8. I want to ask Rekha Gupta--will she once again prove Modi ji's guarantee to be false on March 8?” Atishi questioned.

With PTI, ANI inputs