After 'broken promises' charge, Atishi seeks AAP MLAs' meeting with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Amid the tiff over Bharatiya Janata Party's allegedly "broken promises", Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Saturday sought a meeting of her party MLAs with Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta to discuss the ₹2,500 monthly aid to women that the ruling party had promised in its election manifesto. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (R) had earlier responded to Atishi and suggested that AAP should look after its own party. (ANI/PTI)

In a letter to Rekha Gupta, Atishi asked why the financial aid to women was not approved in the newly formed government's first cabinet meeting even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised it in an election rally.

The former Delhi chief minister had on Thursday itself, right after the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government, had accused the administration of 'breaking its promise'.

The BJP has “made up its mind” to “cheat” the people, she had claimed.

Atishi has now sought a meeting with CM Gupta on February 23, along with AAP MLAs.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally in Dwarka on January 31 promised Delhi's mothers and sisters that the scheme for ₹2,500 monthly payment would be passed in the first cabinet meeting after the BJP formed the government," she wrote in the letter. Gupta's predecessor further mentioned that the scheme not being passed on the cabinet's February 20 meeting has left the women of Delhi to feel "betrayed".

Notably, chief minister Rekha Gupta was quick to hit back at Atishi over her broken promises charge, launching a scathing attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

She asked as to how parties like Congress and AAP, who ruled Delhi for 15 and 13 years respectively, can question the BJP-led government on its very first day instead of looking at its own works.

"We had a cabinet meeting on day 1, immediately after taking the oath, and we cleared the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was blocked by AAP. We gave a benefit of Rs. 10 lakhs to the people of Delhi on the first day," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

CM Gupta further mentioned, "They don't have any right to question us... We will worry about Delhi now and Delhi will get its rights under the leadership of PM Modi... They should look after their party; there are many people who want to leave... They are worried that when the CAG report will be tabled in the House, records of a lot of people would be exposed."

Rekha Gupta, who won from the Shalimar Bagh constituency, was sworn in as the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi, along with her Council of ministers, on Thursday.