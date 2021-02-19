Home / India News / ATM gutted in fire as miscreant tries to open it with gas cutter
PTI
Bank officials alerted fire and rescue department personnel who rushed to the spot around 4 AM and managed to put off the fire.(File Photo. Representative image)

An automated teller machine near Pollachi, 60 km from here, was gutted in a fire that broke out while a miscreant was trying to open it with a gas cutter early Friday, police said.

According to police, a man covering his face with towel entered the ATM belonging to the private South India Bank around 3 AM. The fire broke out when he tried to open the ATM with a gas cutter, forcing the man to run out of the cabin, they said.

Bank officials alerted fire and rescue department personnel who rushed to the spot around 4 AM and managed to put off the fire.

A special team has been formed to nab the culprit, based on CCTV footage and officials are assessing the loss of money in the fire, police said.

