e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Atmanirbhar Bharat package for food grains to migrants gets cabinet nod

Atmanirbhar Bharat package for food grains to migrants gets cabinet nod

According to an official statement released after the cabinet meeting, ex-post facto approval was given for allocation of foodgrains from the central pool to approximately eight crore migrants at 5 kg per person per month for May and June free of cost.

india Updated: May 20, 2020 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The cabinet also approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. (HT photo)
The cabinet also approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. (HT photo)
         

The union cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its nod to the atmanirbhar Bharat package for providing foodgrains to stranded migrants for the next two months.

According to an official statement released after the cabinet meeting, ex-post facto approval was given for allocation of foodgrains from the central pool to approximately eight crore migrants at 5 kg per person per month for May and June free of cost.

It would entail an estimated food subsidy of about Rs 2,982.27 crore. Further, the expenditure towards intra-state transportation and handling charges and dealer’s margin will account for about 127.25 crore. Accordingly, the total subsidy from the Centre is estimated at about Rs 3,109.52 crore, the statement said.

The cabinet also approved a new Special Liquidity Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) to improve their liquidity position.

The cabinet also approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

The Cabinet also approved a finance ministry proposal to launch a new Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs and HFCs.

The direct financial implication for the government is Rs 5 crore, which may be the equity contribution to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

An SPV would be set up to manage a Stressed Asset Fund (SAF) whose special securities would be guaranteed by the government Government of India and purchased by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) only. The proceeds of sale of such securities would be used by the SPV to acquire short-term debt of NBFCs/HFCs.

The Scheme will be administered by the Department of Financial Services, which will issue the detailed guidelines, the statement said.

The SPV would issue securities as per requirement subject to the total amount of securities outstanding not exceeding Rs. 30,000 crore to be extended by the amount required as per the need. The securities issued by the SPV would be purchased by RBI and proceeds thereof would be used by the SPV to acquire the debt of at least investment grade of short duration (residual maturity of upto 3 months) of eligible NBFCs / HFCs, the statement added.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In