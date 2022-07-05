Attack on CPI(M) office well-planned: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Calling the attack on Communist Party of India (Marxist) office in the state capital, AKG Centre, “well planned”, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday dismissed the opposition charge that it was a deliberate act to divert attention from other issues.

A bomb was hurled at the ruling CPI(M) headquarters on Thursday night.

Replying to an adjournment motion moved by Congress leader PC Vishnunath, Vijayan said the police were investigating the case and will arrest the miscreants soon.

“It is a well-planned and executed act. It seems that some forces are shielding the accused but police will uncover the plot soon,” he said, adding the Congress failed to condemn the incident. After Vijayan’s reply, the House rejected the motion and opposition members staged a walk out.

A scooter-borne unidentified man had hurled a bomb at the AKG Centre on June 30 night and fled from the spot. The police are yet to make an arrest in the case.

Meanwhile, moving the motion Vishnunath said a police jeep is always stationed near the AKG Centre gate always but when the bomb was thrown, the vehicle was not there.

He said eight police personnel were present at the time of the attack but failed to chase the accused involved in the crime. The Congress leader said there were many loose ends and that is why many are suspecting that it was allegedly carried out by an insider. He said the attack was orchestrated to divert attention from the gold smuggling case and attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad allegedly by the student wing of the ruling party.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said within 30 minutes of the attack CPI(M) leader EP Jayarajan arrived at the spot and blamed the Congress for the same. He said many Congress offices were attacked, fuelled by Jayarajan’s provocative statement.

“After the attack how did the assailant escape from the heavily-guarded building?” he asked. “Many Congress offices were attacked. CPI(M) activists vandalized the Indira Gandhi statue in Alappuzha. At many places, provocative slogans were raised and police remained mute spectators,” he said, adding 42 offices of the Congress were attacked after the incident.

The house witnessed a two-and- a- half hour discussion on the motion. Replying to the motion, the CM said there was no laxity on the part of the police. He said after Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sudhakaran took over, there has been an increase in violent incidents. He said the PCC president failed to condemn the attack and put the whole blame on the ruling party. Many Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislators also criticised the Congress but the latter blamed the ruling dispensation for “orchestrating the attack to divert attention from gold smuggling case and other issues.”