Attack on doctor's house in Srinagar is 'fake news': J-K police
Attack on doctor's house in Srinagar is 'fake news': J-K police

A series of back-to-back terror attacks have taken place in Srinagar over the past few days. Meanwhile, an encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in the city.
Published on Oct 09, 2021 01:34 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday dismissed reports that a terror attack took on the house of a doctor in Srinagar and called it “fake news”. The police clarified that stray bullets hit two vehicles and the windows of two houses in the locality on Friday night during an encounter in the Natipora area of the city. "Fake news is being circulated about an attack on the house of a doctor in Srinagar. Few stray bullets during the Natipora encounter had hit two vehicles and windows of two houses in the locality last night," the police said in a Twitter post.

A report earlier claimed that there was an attack on a doctor's residence in the high-security zone of Tulsi bagh in Srinagar. The city has been placed under high alert after two school teachers, including Supinder Kaur, were killed in back-to-back “targetted killing” by terrorists in the Idgah Sangam area of Srinagar on Thursday. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) backed new Kashmiri terror group The Resistance Front (TRF) has been suspected behind the attacks.

Meanwhile, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Saturday during a cordoning operation in the Chanapora area of the city, police said. The encounter started after an operation was launched to nab the terrorist, who escaped the encounter in the nearby Natipora area on Friday where one of the terrorists was killed by security forces. There were no reports of any casualties so far in the gun battle on Saturday, the police said.

