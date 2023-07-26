Attack on CM’s Tura office a conspiracy to harm Conrad Sangma: Meghalaya DGP

SHILLONG: The July 24 attack on chief minister Conrad K Sangma’s office in Tura was a conspiracy to harm the chief minister, Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi said on Tuesday evening.

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said intelligence inputs indicate the mob planned to murder the chief minister by hitting him on the head with a stone or bottles (Twitter/lrbishnoiips)

Bishnoi told a news conference at police headquarters in Shillong that 26 people have been identified with the help of video footage of the attack on the chief minister’s camp office in Tura. The attack came amid protests by local organisations demanding a winter capital in Garo Hills. Eighteen security personnel were injured in the attack, police said.

“Intelligence indicates that the plan of the mob was to murder the chief minister by hitting him on the head with a stone or bottles,” Bishnoi said, alleging that money and liquor were distributed to people on July 23 to create violence.

Bishnoi said the situation has now been contained.

“I categorically state here that we will not spare anyone who indulged in the violence and tried to attack the chief minister and cause damage to vehicles of government officials and that they will be put behind bars very soon.”

The state police chief said 10 of the 18 personnel injured in the incident were from Meghalaya Police. The other seven were from the Central Reserve Police Force and the eighth was a home guard. In all, 21 vehicles were damaged including four which were set on fire.

On Monday (July 24), a mob laid siege to the CM’s camp office and pelted stones, when Sangma, who is from Tura, was holding a meeting with 18 leaders of organisations spearheading the protests for the establishment of the winter capital.

Bishnoi said the meeting between the chief minister and 18 representatives started at 3:15pm and continued till 5:45pm. “Most NGOs were discussing in a peaceful atmosphere when suddenly a crowd started raising slogans… the NGO leaders were sent outside to calm them down, but they turned violent and started pelting stones at everyone who was outside,” he said

The police officer said 23 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack. Among them were Trinamool Congress youth leader Richard Mrong Marak and two BJP Mahila Morcha leaders. Belina M Marak and Dilche Ch Marak.