Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Attacks on offices prompt TDP to call for bandh in Andhra Pradesh on October 20
india news

Attacks on offices prompt TDP to call for bandh in Andhra Pradesh on October 20

TDP spokesperson K Pttabhi Ram earlier in the morning, objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, made caustic remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu alleged the state has become a home for ganja cultivation and drug mafia.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:03 PM IST
PTI | , Amaravati

Describing the alleged attacks on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) offices as "state sponsored terrorism", the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called for a state-wide bandh in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday protesting the incidents.

Speaking to reporters, he said he apprised the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan of the situation even as the DGP Gautam Sawang did not respond to his phone calls.

"Police and government colluded and attacked offices at several places. These are organised attacks. I appeal to the people, we call for a state-wide bandh... Why should we hesitate to ask for implementation of Article 365… what else we need to show the failure of law and order in the state,” he said at a press conference.

The DGP is not fit for the post, he alleged.

He said there should be a through inquiry on the attacks.

The TDP chief alleged the state has become a home for ganja cultivation and drug mafia.

RELATED STORIES

Ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRP) cadre on Tuesday allegedly ransacked Telugu Desam Party's headquarters at Mangalagiri near here, offices at Visakhapatnam and other places, blaming that a spokesperson of the opposition party made objectionable comments against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a press conference.

TDP spokesperson K Pttabhi Ram earlier in the morning, objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, made caustic remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
n chandrababu naidu telegu desam party
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Piyush Goyal inaugurates 250mm seer water supply project in Kashmir

Kerala cannot ignore signals of climate change anymore, warn experts

Telangana to buy 125kg gold from RBI for temple tower at Yadadri

India, EU discuss Covid-19 crisis and resumption of negotiations on trade pact
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP