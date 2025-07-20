Attempts being made to defame kanwar yatris, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said some people are trying to defame the kanwar Yatra on social media and urged every 'kanwar sangh' to expose the malcontents. A Kanwariya devotee carries holy water along with an idol of Lord Shiva on his shoulders from the Ganga river in Haridwar, on his way back to Sohna. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

"We have to keep in mind that where there is enthusiasm and excitement, where there is faith and devotion, some elements are constantly trying to disturb that enthusiasm and to defame this devotion and faith," Adityanath said at an event here.

Social media is replete with videos showing apparent kanwar yatris, wearing the saffron associated with them, creating ruckus on roads, ransacking hotels, damaging vehicles, and beating civilians.

Adityanath claimed there are "miscreants" who infiltrate kanwar groups and bring them bad names.

"Unmask them, keep them away from you at all costs. Do not allow them to enter your circle. Immediately inform the administration about this," he said.

On Friday too, Adityanath had said that efforts were being made to defame kanwar pilgrims and they are being termed "terrorists and rioters."

Three kanwariyas were arrested for allegedly assaulting a CRPF jawan following an argument over train tickets at the Mirzapur railway station here, an official said on Sunday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train for going to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand.

An argument broke out between them over purchasing the tickets.