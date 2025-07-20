Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Attempts being made to defame kanwar yatris, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 02:40 pm IST

Social media is replete with videos showing apparent kanwar yatris, wearing the saffron associated with them, creating ruckus on roads, ransacking hotels.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said some people are trying to defame the kanwar Yatra on social media and urged every 'kanwar sangh' to expose the malcontents.

A Kanwariya devotee carries holy water along with an idol of Lord Shiva on his shoulders from the Ganga river in Haridwar, on his way back to Sohna. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
A Kanwariya devotee carries holy water along with an idol of Lord Shiva on his shoulders from the Ganga river in Haridwar, on his way back to Sohna. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

"We have to keep in mind that where there is enthusiasm and excitement, where there is faith and devotion, some elements are constantly trying to disturb that enthusiasm and to defame this devotion and faith," Adityanath said at an event here.

Social media is replete with videos showing apparent kanwar yatris, wearing the saffron associated with them, creating ruckus on roads, ransacking hotels, damaging vehicles, and beating civilians.

Adityanath claimed there are "miscreants" who infiltrate kanwar groups and bring them bad names.

"Unmask them, keep them away from you at all costs. Do not allow them to enter your circle. Immediately inform the administration about this," he said.

On Friday too, Adityanath had said that efforts were being made to defame kanwar pilgrims and they are being termed "terrorists and rioters."

Three kanwariyas were arrested for allegedly assaulting a CRPF jawan following an argument over train tickets at the Mirzapur railway station here, an official said on Sunday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train for going to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand.

An argument broke out between them over purchasing the tickets.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Attempts being made to defame kanwar yatris, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On