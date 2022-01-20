‘Attempts being made to tarnish India’s global image': PM Modi at Brahma Kumaris event

Attempts are being made to spoil India’s global image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Thursday, as he virtually inaugurated the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore,’ an initiative by the Brahma Kumaris dedicated to the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

“This cannot be brushed under the carpet by saying this is just politics. It's a question of our country's reputation,” he further said.

Prime Minister Modi also detailed what role Brahma Kumaris and other international bodies can play in countering anti-India propaganda. “You should ensure that correct information is being conveyed to people in different countries. Fighting rumours being spread against India is a responsibility that lies with all of us,” Modi said.

Though he did not specify or allude to any particular incident, PM Modi sent a similar message on October 12 last year, when, addressing the 28th foundation day ceremony of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), he urged people ‘not to be selective while raising issues pertaining to human rights.’

Meanwhile, Modi also lauded Brahma Kumaris for their ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore’ initiative, which will comprise of seven year-long schemes. On the occasion, he also flagged off the schemes: My India Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign, and green initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

