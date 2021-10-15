Attention successfully diverted from Lakhimpur: Kapil Sibal on Aryan Khan case

Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal on Friday commented on the Narcotics Control Bureau's probe into the case of Aryan Khan and said the attention has been successfully diverted from Ashish Mishra and the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Terming NCB's investigation as a new legal system where there is no evidence of consumption and possession (of drugs), the Congress leader said it is a case of 'guilty till proven innocent'.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after the NCB raided a rave party on a Goa-bound cruise. His bail pleas have so far been rejected by the court while a special NDPS court is likely to issue its order on October 20.

Aryan Khan was not found in possession of drugs while 6 gram charas was found from his friend Arbaaz Merchant. NCB said possession of drugs, the quantity of it is immaterial in this case as it is a case of conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking, the NCB said. It also said that Aryan Khan is not new to drugs and was aware that Arbaaz was carrying drugs.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said Aryan Khan is just collateral damage in a larger agenda. "Unfortunately, Aryan Khan is collateral damage in a larger agenda. Sad to see a young person go through this," the Congress leader tweeted as the court during yesterday's hearing reserved its order for October 20, thereby making Aryan Khan spend another week in jail.

Kapil Sibal raked up the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri and said attention has been diverted from that now. Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, was sent to police custody till October 15. He is the main accused of the incident in which eight people, including four farmers, died after a car allegedly ran over farmers and in the violence that followed.

Both the NCB raid and the Lakhimpur Kehri incident took place on October 3.