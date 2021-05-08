Home / India News / Aurangabad district reports 988 new Covid-19 cases, 26 more deaths
india news

Aurangabad district reports 988 new Covid-19 cases, 26 more deaths

As 26 patients succumbed to the infection, the death toll in this district from Marathwada region mounted to 2,709. These cases and deaths were reported on Friday.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 12:44 PM IST
According to the official, the number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in the district has reached 9,85,461.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

With the addition of 988 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reached 1,30,836, an official said.

As 26 patients succumbed to the infection, the death toll in this district from Marathwada region mounted to 2,709.

These cases and deaths were reported on Friday.

A total of 1,266 patients recovered from the infection during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 1,19,117, the official told.

There are 9,010 active cases in the district at present.

According to the official, the number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in the district has reached 9,85,461.

Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey on Friday held a meeting with some pediatricians in the city to discuss ways to tackle the viral infection among children.

With the addition of 988 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reached 1,30,836, an official said.

As 26 patients succumbed to the infection, the death toll in this district from Marathwada region mounted to 2,709.

These cases and deaths were reported on Friday.

A total of 1,266 patients recovered from the infection during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 1,19,117, the official told.

There are 9,010 active cases in the district at present.

According to the official, the number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in the district has reached 9,85,461.

Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey on Friday held a meeting with some pediatricians in the city to discuss ways to tackle the viral infection among children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP