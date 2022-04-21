'Aurangzeb severed many heads, but…': Modi in Red Fort speech | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort in New Delhi. He said the Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib near the Red Fort stands a symbol of the immortal sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Modi also India has never posed a threat to any country or society and it thinks for the welfare of the entire world even today amid global conflicts, asserting that the country is following the ideals of Sikh gurus.

The prime minister also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.

Here are top quotes from Modi's speech at Red Fort:

>In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar' and stood like a rock. This Red Fort is a witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, but could not shake our faith.

>The sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur has inspired many generations of India to live and die to protect the dignity of their culture, for its honour and respect.

>Big powers have disappeared, big storms have calmed down, but India still stands immortal and is moving ahead.

>I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all 10 gurus.

>India has never posed a threat to any country or society. Even today, we think about the welfare of the whole world.

>When we talk about a self-reliant India, we keep the progress of the whole world in front of that goal.

