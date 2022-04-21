Home / India News / ‘India is following ideals of Sikh Gurus’: Modi's tribute on Parkash Purab
india news

‘India is following ideals of Sikh Gurus’: Modi's tribute on Parkash Purab

PM Modi Red Fort speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has never posed a threat to any country and thinks for the welfare of the world amid global conflicts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the event marking the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort.&nbsp;(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the event marking the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 11:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, stating that his sacrifice inspired many generations of India to live and die to protect the dignity of their culture, for its honour and respect. The prime minister also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the prime minister said the Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib near the Red Fort is a symbol of the immortal sacrifice of the guru.

The fort was chosen as the venue for the event as it was from here that Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1675.

“This holy Gurudwara reminds us how great was the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji to protect our great culture. At that time there was a storm of religious fanaticism in the country. India, which considered religion as a matter of philosophy, science and self-reflection, was facing people who had committed violence and atrocities in the name of religion,” Modi said at the Parkash Purab event.  “In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, becoming 'Hind di Chadar', stood like a rock,” the prime minister added. 

“Red Fort is witness that Aurangzeb and tyrants like him might have beheaded many people but our faith could not be separated from us. Big powers have disappeared, big storms have calmed down, but India still stands immortal and is moving ahead,” he added.

Asserting that India has never posed a threat to any country and thinks for the welfare of the world amid global conflicts, PM Modi made a fresh pitch for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India. 

“We need to create a new India whose capabilities will draw attention of the global world. I have full faith that India will reach its glory with the blessings of the gurus. India's progress is everyone's duty,” the prime minister said. 

The programme was focussed on highlighting the teachings of the ninth Sikh guru who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary is commemorated as 'Shaheedi Divas' every year on November 24.

Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, built at the spot where he was beheaded, and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, the site of his cremation, in Delhi are associated with his sacrifice. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
parkash purb narendra modi
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out