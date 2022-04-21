‘India is following ideals of Sikh Gurus’: Modi's tribute on Parkash Purab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, stating that his sacrifice inspired many generations of India to live and die to protect the dignity of their culture, for its honour and respect. The prime minister also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.



Addressing the nation from the Red Fort to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the prime minister said the Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib near the Red Fort is a symbol of the immortal sacrifice of the guru.



The fort was chosen as the venue for the event as it was from here that Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1675.

“This holy Gurudwara reminds us how great was the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji to protect our great culture. At that time there was a storm of religious fanaticism in the country. India, which considered religion as a matter of philosophy, science and self-reflection, was facing people who had committed violence and atrocities in the name of religion,” Modi said at the Parkash Purab event. “In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, becoming 'Hind di Chadar', stood like a rock,” the prime minister added.



“Red Fort is witness that Aurangzeb and tyrants like him might have beheaded many people but our faith could not be separated from us. Big powers have disappeared, big storms have calmed down, but India still stands immortal and is moving ahead,” he added.

Asserting that India has never posed a threat to any country and thinks for the welfare of the world amid global conflicts, PM Modi made a fresh pitch for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India.

“We need to create a new India whose capabilities will draw attention of the global world. I have full faith that India will reach its glory with the blessings of the gurus. India's progress is everyone's duty,” the prime minister said.

The programme was focussed on highlighting the teachings of the ninth Sikh guru who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary is commemorated as 'Shaheedi Divas' every year on November 24.

Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, built at the spot where he was beheaded, and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, the site of his cremation, in Delhi are associated with his sacrifice.

