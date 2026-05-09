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Auto driver 'sexually assaulted' woman after spiking juice in Kerala, held

The arrested accused was identified as Vinod, a native of Adoor, who had gone into hiding after police registered a case against him.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 12:11 pm IST
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An auto rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after drugging her with spiked juice in Adoor here, police said on Saturday.

Police arrested auto driver for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman(Representative image/Hindustan Times)

The arrested accused was identified as Vinod, a native of Adoor, who had gone into hiding after police registered a case against him.

According to police, the 28-year-old victim was living separately from her husband near Vinod's house.

Police officials at Adoor police station said the woman used to hire Vinod's auto rickshaw for travelling purposes.

In February this year, the accused allegedly drugged the woman with spiked juice and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police alleged that he later recorded videos of the victim and threatened and sexually harassed her multiple times.

As Vinod allegedly continued threatening to share the videos on social media, the victim informed her husband about the matter.

Police said that in a fit of rage, Vinod also allegedly assaulted the woman, following which she approached the police station and lodged a complaint last month.

 
kerala kerala police pathanamthitta pathanamthitta district
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Home / India News / Auto driver 'sexually assaulted' woman after spiking juice in Kerala, held
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