Avalanche warning in Himachal; parts of north India brace for rainfall, hailstorm | Updates
Weather update: Intensified rainfall in northern India and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are due to the western disturbance.
The Lahaul and Spiti Police in Himachal Pradesh issued an avalanche alert for the region on Friday, February 28, according to an official advisory cited by news agency ANI.
The advisory said, "According to the DGRE and HPSDMA, there is a snow avalanche warning (Danger Level 3, Orange) in District Lahaul & Spiti up to 28th February 2025 (1700 hrs. IST) (enclosed). According to the advisory, medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on few extreme slopes and restriction of movement to only safe routes is advised."
The press statement urged locals and travellers to remain cautious and limit movement to designated safe routes, as medium-sized avalanches could occur on certain steep slopes.
Earlier, an avalanche struck Khandyal village in J&K's Bandipora, impacting several residential houses. A press release confirmed that while there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries, one house sustained damage.
Heavy snowfall and rain in J&K, Himachal
Apart from avalanches in the valley, Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh continue to witness persistent snowfall and rainfall. Udhampur district in J&K has been experiencing uninterrupted rain for the past two days, and the weather is expected to remain the same until Friday.
Srinagar saw heavy snowfall on Thursday, prompting locals to use umbrellas for protection from the snow. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in four districts of Himachal Pradesh—Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi—warning of heavy rain and snowfall until Friday.
According to Shimla-based IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma, the increased rainfall and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh are due to the influence of a western disturbance.
Western disturbance to cause rainfall across country
- According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are expected over the Western Himalayan region on February 28.
- Heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely at isolated places in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh may receive very heavy rainfall/snowfall. Light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, with gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab. Isolated hailstorm activity is expected in Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana.
- West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan may experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. West Uttar Pradesh may also witness isolated hailstorms. East Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on February 28 and March 1, with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 kmph).
- Arunachal Pradesh is expected to receive isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning on February 28 and March 1. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya may experience light to moderate rainfall, with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Assam and Meghalaya.
- Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Kerala and Mahe will likely receive similar weather from February 28 to March 2. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on February 28 and March 1, and in Kerala and Mahe on March 1. Lakshadweep is also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.
- Meanwhile, a fresh Western Disturbance is set to impact Northwest India from March 2, bringing isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall to Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh until March 5, and Uttarakhand until March 4. Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh may receive isolated rainfall on March 3.