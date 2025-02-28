Avalanche warning in Himachal; parts of north India brace for rainfall, hailstorm | Updates

The Lahaul and Spiti Police in Himachal Pradesh issued an avalanche alert for the region on Friday, February 28, according to an official advisory cited by news agency ANI. A woman with her child walks through a snowy road in Lahaul Spiti on Thursday. (Aqil Khan /HT)(HT_PRINT)

The advisory said, "According to the DGRE and HPSDMA, there is a snow avalanche warning (Danger Level 3, Orange) in District Lahaul & Spiti up to 28th February 2025 (1700 hrs. IST) (enclosed). According to the advisory, medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on few extreme slopes and restriction of movement to only safe routes is advised."

The press statement urged locals and travellers to remain cautious and limit movement to designated safe routes, as medium-sized avalanches could occur on certain steep slopes.

Earlier, an avalanche struck Khandyal village in J&K's Bandipora, impacting several residential houses. A press release confirmed that while there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries, one house sustained damage.

Heavy snowfall and rain in J&K, Himachal

Apart from avalanches in the valley, Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh continue to witness persistent snowfall and rainfall. Udhampur district in J&K has been experiencing uninterrupted rain for the past two days, and the weather is expected to remain the same until Friday.

Srinagar saw heavy snowfall on Thursday, prompting locals to use umbrellas for protection from the snow. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in four districts of Himachal Pradesh—Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi—warning of heavy rain and snowfall until Friday.

According to Shimla-based IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma, the increased rainfall and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh are due to the influence of a western disturbance.

Western disturbance to cause rainfall across country