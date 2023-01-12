Avalanches strike Kashmir's Ganderbal; one person dead, another missing

One person died and another is feared missing after avalanches struck two mountainous areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Thursday amid incessant snowfall in the region for the past few days, the police said.

The identity of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained, the police said. Locals, however, claimed that the body was of a labourer working in the area.

Meanwhile, weather officials have predicted more snowfall and rainfall from Thursday evening in the area. The minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir is also dipping below the freezing point.