Confusion over nodal ministries flagged at consultations on draft AVGC policy

The confusion surrounding nodal ministries at the state level was among the issues flagged at the first stakeholders’ consultation on the draft policy for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector on Tuesday. Experts, academics, and industry leaders participated in the consultations. (PIB)

Experts, academics, and industry leaders participated in the consultations and among others suggested a centre of excellence for the sector.

Information & broadcasting (I&B) ministry secretary Apurva Chandra said the AVGC sector has experienced unprecedented growth and is expected to grow exponentially in the coming decade. “It is imperative to give the right kind of exposure to our children at the right age so that they have an opportunity to hone their creative skills and make a career in this sector.” He said the draft policy lays equal emphasis on skilling and education.

He called education and skilling among the sector’s core pillars, which are expected to develop rapidly across the country and provide job opportunities.

Chandra highlighted the need for a holistic policy for the sector, and for starting to educate students about software at the school level.

Skill development and entrepreneurship ministry secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari spoke about the need for facilitating future-ready skilling to make India a go-to hub in the AVGC space. “[There is a need for] establishing robust physical infrastructure that would aid the learning and development of students,” he said. He added they have identified skilling as critical to the growth of the sector.

Industry leaders sought the government’s help in providing infrastructure support and establishing centres of excellence across the country to give impetus to the sector. “There was also confusion regarding which department deals with the sector in individual states. But the consensus was that irrespective of the department, there should be a push for the industry,” said an industry leader.