Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Aviation ministry seeks comments on regulations set out in drone bill

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 04:06 am IST

New draft law proposes up to 3 years jail and ₹1 lakh fines for unregistered drone use, requiring certification and training for operators.

Flying drones without registration or certification could soon attract a jail term of up to three years and fines of up to 1 lakh, under a new draft law released by the government. The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday made public the Draft Civil Drone (Promotion and Regulation) Bill, 2025, and invited feedback from stakeholders and citizens until September 30.

“Whoever wilfully disobeys any (provisions shall be) be punishable with a fine up to 50,000 or an imprisonment which may extend to three months or both, and for any second or subsequent offence with a fine up to 1 lakh or an imprisonment which may extend to six months or both,” the draft states..

The draft, which seeks to replace the Drone Rules, 2021, lays down a tougher regime for unmanned aircraft systems. It mandates a Unique Identification Number and type certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for every drone. As per the draft, remote pilots must undergo training and obtain certification from authorised organisations, while the manufacture, sale, transfer or operation of uncertified drones has been prohibited.

Talking about the penalties, the draft states, “Any person who contravenes the provisions of this Act shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees, or with both.”

The law covers individuals and entities engaged in drone ownership, operation, design, manufacture, import, export, leasing, training or maintenance, but excludes unmanned aircraft used by the armed forces or those weighing over 500 kilograms, which will be governed under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024.

The draft also addresses national security risks. “Any offence involving carriage of dangerous goods by a civil unmanned aircraft system, or use of a civil unmanned aircraft system as a weapon, shall be cognizable and non-compoundable,” it states, signalling that misuse of drones will be treated as a serious criminal offence.

To enforce compliance, the bill empowers regulators and law enforcement with confiscation rights. “The Director General or any other officer authorised in this behalf may seize and confiscate the unmanned aircraft system, documents, records, devices or things which may be useful for, or relevant to, the investigation of such offence,” it states.

Airspace zoning into green, yellow and red categories will continue, with permissions depending on the level of risk. Safety features such as traceability, anti-tampering mechanisms and airworthiness certification will be mandatory, alongside third-party insurance, it states.

