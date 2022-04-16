Avoid anti-government posts on social media: TIFR to employees

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), one of the leading research institutes in the country, has advised its employees to refrain from making “anti-government” statements on social media and said the same applies to their families also, according to a circular issued on April 13.

“...staff members of the institute are requested to refrain from uploading any photographs or videos related to the institute, field stations, residential property or any other government property on social media. Staff members are further informed to desist from uploading any anti-government content over social media. Family members too should be apprised about the same,” the circular, titled “Use of Social Media” and signed by Wg Cdr George Anthony (Retd), registrar of the institute, said.

HT has seen a copy of the circular.

While the institute’s director, S Ramakrishnan, refused to comment on the circular, registrar Anthony said it was a mere reminder of the existing rules.

“Photography on the TIFR institute premises has always been forbidden. Similarly, government employees making public statements against the institution or the government has always required prior permission. The purpose of the notice was to clarify that both the above pre-existing rules also apply to social media as well as to other media, such as TV or print media. This is not in response to any violation of such restrictions. Also, no new restrictions on family members and visitors of staff members are being imposed or are intended to be imposed,” Anthony said.

