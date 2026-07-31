'Avoid attacks on commercial shipping': S Jaishankar conveys India's concern in call with Iran FM Abbas Araghchi

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he spoke with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and conveyed India's "deep concerns" over the ongoing hostilities in the region. He asked that commercial shipping and seafarers not be targeted under any circumstances.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he spoke with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. (ANI/AP)

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said he held a telephonic conversation with Araghchi and repeated India's opposition to attacks on merchant vessels and crew.

"Had a tele-conversation with FM [Araghchi] of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region," Jaishankar said.

"Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The external affairs minister said Araghchi briefed him on Iran's perspective regarding the evolving situation and the discussions currently underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The external affairs minister said Araghchi briefed him on Iran's perspective regarding the evolving situation and the discussions currently underway. {{/usCountry}}

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"Was apprised of Iran's perspective of current developments and discussions underway. India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy," Jaishankar said.

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Indian killed in Iranian attack

Earlier this month, an Indian sailor was killed and six other Indian nationals were among eight crew members injured after two Emirati oil tankers came under Iranian missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessels, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were transiting the southern shipping lane within Omani territorial waters when they were struck, which led fires that were later brought under control.

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The attack prompted the ministry of external affairs to summon Iran's deputy chief of mission, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, and lodge a strong protest.

It came just two days after another Iranian strike on the Cyprus-flagged container ship GFS Galaxy, in which one Indian crew member went missing while 10 others were rescued.

India condemned the attacks on commercial shipping, calling them "deeply worrisome", and asked an immediate de-escalation of tensions through dialogue and diplomacy.

Centre helped 2,557 Indians return from Iran since war

The Centre, earlier, facilitated the return of 2,557 Indian nationals from Iran since the outbreak of the US war in February. The government also took up with Iranian authorities the concerns of Indian medical students whose education was disrupted by the crisis, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

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Minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said the Indian embassy in Tehran helped Indian nationals cross into Armenia and Azerbaijan, from where they travelled to India on commercial flights.

"Since the onset of hostilities in West Asia in February 2026, the Indian embassy in Tehran has facilitated the cross-border movement of 2,557 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia [and] Azerbaijan for their onward travel to India," Singh said, HT reported earlier.

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The war began in February after Israel and US bombed Iran. It led to thousands of Indians, mostly students, having to leave the country. Around 10,000 Indians were in Iran when the war began.

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The government now estimates that about 7,000 Indian nationals remain in Iran, including seminary students, medical students, workers, seafarers and fishermen.

Singh said the government has also raised with Tehran the issues faced by Indian medical students who had to return home because of the conflict and is exploring ways to address their concerns. The minister earlier said the latest advisory, issued on July 19, urged Indians already in Iran to consider temporarily leaving the country through available commercial flights and advised those planning to travel to Iran to postpone their visit until the situation improves.