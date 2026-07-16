'Don't deploy Indian sailors…': India's big warning to shipowners over Hormuz amid renewed US-Iran tensions

India has directed shipowners, ship managers and recruitment companies not to deploy Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to rise, the directorate general of maritime administration (DGMA) said in an order issued on Wednesday.

India is the world's third-largest supplier of seafarers, with more than 300,000 sailors working on ships worldwide. (REUTERS)

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India is the world's third-largest supplier of seafarers, with more than 300,000 sailors working on ships worldwide, according to government data. The move comes after two Indian seafarers were killed in separate attacks on vessels in the region over the past three days. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

Centre's notice to shipowners, ship managers

In its order dated Wednesday (July 15, 2026), the DGMA instructed shipowners, ship managers and recruitment companies not to deploy Indian seafarers on vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

“Companies are directed to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders,” the notice read.

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{{^usCountry}} The shipping regulator said recent attacks on commercial vessels had “significantly” increased the risks for seafarers operating in the conflict-hit region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shipping regulator said recent attacks on commercial vessels had “significantly” increased the risks for seafarers operating in the conflict-hit region. {{/usCountry}}

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"In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region ... the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on board ships operating in the region," the order said.

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The regulator also asked masters of vessels to remain alert to the security situation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters, and to continuously monitor navigational warnings.

The notice added, “DGMA continues to closely monitor the evolving security situation and remains committed to safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers.”

2 Indian seafarers killed in recent attacks

Two Indian nationals, 31-year-old Rohan Kumar from Bihar's Gopalganj district and 30-year-old Herambh Karmarkar from Pune, have been killed in separate attacks on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, authorities said.

Kumar was killed in missile attacks on two Emirati oil tankers, MT Mombasa and MT Al Bahiyah, in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

“An official has especially been sent to the deceased’s family to initiate the paperwork to repatriate the body,” district magistrate (DM) Sameer Saurabh told HT earlier while confirming his death.

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Karmarkar, meanwhile, went missing after an attack on the cargo vessel MV GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, before he was confirmed dead, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said.

"We express our deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the commercial vessel MV GFS Galaxy on 12 July 2026," the mission said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, Iranian deputy chief of mission Mohammad Javad Hosseini was summoned by the external affairs ministry, where Anand Prakash, the joint secretary handling the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division, lodged a strong protest over the incident.