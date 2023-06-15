Avtar Khanda, face of March 19 protest at Indian high commission in London, is dead

The principal orchestrator of the March 19 violence at the Indian High Commission in London and self-styled chief of designated terror outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) Avtar Singh Khanda died in Sandwell hospital in Birmingham today. The cause of death is still not known, and the medical report is awaited. Avtar Singh Khanda was the principal orchestrator of the March 19 violence at the Indian High Commission ion London.

Khanda, also known as Ranjodh Singh, was a political asylum seeker in the UK and was instrumental in radicalizing the Sikh youth towards the separatist movement for so-called Khalistan. His father was a KLF terrorist who was gunned down by security forces in 1991 and his mother was related to another KLF terrorist Gurjant Singh Budhsingwala with strong links to Pakistani deep state.

According to inputs from the UK, the supporters of Khanda want the medical report to indicate poisoning so that they can declare him a martyr and blame the Indian security agencies for murder. However, Khanda was suffering from blood cancer and had been admitted to the Sandwell and West Birmingham hospital about a fortnight ago.

Khanda along with three other separatists have been identified by the National Investigating Agency as the principal accused of dishonouring the Indian flag at the London High Commission during an orchestrated protest on March 19. Despite the UK intelligence agency MI-5 being alerted by the Indian High Commission about the anticipated violence on March 19, the UK Police was conspicuous due to lack of action against the protestors.

Like other Khalistani sympathizers, Khanda entered the UK through time tested method of “student visa” and quickly got associated with the separatist bandwagon active in some of key gurudwaras in the UK. These gurudwaras are being managed by Khalistani supporters and are used to collect funds for terrorism in the name of human rights violations against the Sikh community in India.

The core UK establishment has always been indifferent to Sikh separatist activity and the Indian intelligence had pointed out Khanda's violent activities on three different occasions prior to March 19, 2023. Khanda used to spew venom against India and Indians on UK-based pro-Khalistani KTV along with Jagjeet Singh Jeeta before UK Ofcom shut it down in April 2022 after repeated protests by the Indian community in Britain. Khanda along with others identified as Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Joga Singh, Kuldip Singh Chaheru, Gursharan Singh and others have been part of almost all protests outside the Indian High Commission in London in the past.

