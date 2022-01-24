Awards constituted in honour of Netaji given to ex-Japan PM, others

Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe, the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) and Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority’s vice-chairman Vinod Sharma were conferred with awards constituted in the honour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary on Sunday.

While Abe was awarded the Netaji Award, 2022 constituted by the Netaji Research Bureau, GIDM and Sharma were awarded the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for 2022 by the ministry of home affairs.

Abe expressed gratitude in a message read out by Consul general of Japan in Kolkata, Nakamura Yutaka. “As former prime minister of Japan and in my capacity as a member of the House of Representatives, I am determined to do my utmost to continue contributing to the development of bilateral relations,” he said.

As per a statement by the home ministry, the GIDM was established in 2012 and since then it has been working to enhance the disaster risk reduction (DRR) capacity of Gujarat.Sharma, a senior professor at the Indian Institute of Public Administration and vice-chairman of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, was the founder coordinator of the National Centre of Disaster Management, now known as the National Institute of Disaster Management, it said.

The Centre had instituted the annual Prabandhan Puraskar to honour the contribution rendered by individuals and organisations in the field of disaster management. PK Tiwari, Commandant, 8th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) received the honour for 2019. In 2020, Uttarakhand’s Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre and KM Singh, a former director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), received the honour. For 2021, Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society and Rajendra Kumar Bhandari who carried out scientific studies on geo hazards received the award.

The award is announced every year on the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary on January 23. It carries a cash prize of ₹ 51 lakh and a certificate in the case of an institution and ₹5 lakh and a certificate in the case of an individual.

For the award this year, the nominations were solicited from July 1, 2021 onwards and 243 nominations were received from institutions and individuals, as per the statement.