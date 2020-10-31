e-paper
Home / India News / Ayodhya administration seeks Guinness record for lighting earthen lamps

Shailendra Varma, the nodal officer for the event, said the 600,000 diyas would be lit on Deepotsav, which would be celebrated a day before Diwali on November 13.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 11:19 IST
Pawan Dixit
Hindustan Times
Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya in 2019.
Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya in 2019. (PTI FILE)
         

Authorities in Ayodhya are preparing for the fourth Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali when they are expected to light 600,000 diyas (earthen lamps) and beat the record they set last year by lighting 410,000 lamps on the banks of the river Saryu to celebrate the festival of lights. The Ayodhya administration last year created a Guinness record by lighting 410,000 diyas.

Officials said they are determined to break the last year’s record. They have roped in 8,000 university and college students and trained them for it.

Separately, technical experts from various agencies gave a presentation to Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the construction committee of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on testing of the shrine’s foundation pillars and overall construction.

Misra arrived in Ayodhya on Friday for a three-day visit to review the construction work.

Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Bihar polls: ‘BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine promise not a poll violation,’ says EC
‘Silently endured all allegations, truth is out now’: PM on Pulwama attack
India’s Covid-19 tally over 8.13 million, recoveries cross 7.43 million
LIVE: Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till Nov 30
Religious guru Ramrao Maharaj passes away; PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece
