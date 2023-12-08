Ayodhya airport will be ready by December end, PM Modi to inaugurate it: Scindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new airport in Ayodhya once it is ready by the end of this year, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport under construction in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

“The Ayodhya airport will be complete by the end of this month. I am personally monitoring it on a daily basis. PM Modi will inaugurate it once it is ready. Flight operations will also commence on the same day,” Scindia said while addressing a briefing.

Scindia’s statement comes a couple of days after he presided over a meeting with senior officials of the ministry and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and sought updates regarding the work at the ‘Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’ International Airport in Ayodhya.

Last Saturday, Scindia along with Union minister VK Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the construction of the airport.

“I have personally inspected the airport with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. A chart has been prepared and I am following up on the status of it daily – be it window glazing, false ceiling, ATRs equipment, carousel, etc.,” Scindia said.

Following Saturday’s inspection, airport director Vinod Kumar said, “DGCA has done an inspection and after getting a license, we will start operations of flights soon.”

Kumar underlined that the runway work for the airport was complete, and the building was in the last phase of beautification. The construction of the parking lot is also complete.

The facade of the terminal building (both urban and aerial) is said to reflect the architecture of the Ram Temple. The interior of the new terminal building is being enlivened with local art from across India, art and paintings depicting the life of Lord Ram.

“When someone from the country or abroad visits the airport, they should get a glimpse of the city’s historic significance... We have tried to implement Ayodhya’s culture in it,” Scindia had said.

PM Modi on Thursday reviewed the progress of the airport in a meeting with Adityanath and suggested to create additional attractions in Ayodhya to accommodate the surge of visitors after the Ram Temple’s inauguration, which is expected to happen on 22 January 2024 with the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol.

Preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya to welcome delegates, tourists and devotees for the inauguration. According to Ram Mandir trust general secretary Champat Rai, they are planning to invite one representative each from 50 foreign countries.