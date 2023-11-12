‘Ayodhya is where Ram is, but…’: What PM Modi said at Lepcha on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated this year’s Diwali with soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha on Sunday. Sharing heartfelt moments of offering sweets, Modi expressed deep emotion and pride, praising the unwavering courage of defence forces in challenging terrains.

PM Modi’s Diwali with soldiers at Lepcha | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha.(X/narendramodi)

• “India is safe so long as its brave soldiers are standing on its borders, unflinching as the Himalayas”, the PM said.

• In his speech at Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha, PM Modi said, “We are creating an atmosphere of peace in the country and you have a big role in this.”

• “I have not celebrated any Diwali for the last 30-35 years when I was not with you people. Even when I was not PM or CM, I would go to border areas during Diwali to celebrate with security forces” PM Modi said in his address at Lepcha.

• “It is said that Ayodhya is where Lord Ram is, but for me, where Indian Army personnel are, is not less than a temple” he said.

• PM said, "More than 500 women officers have been given permanent commission. Today, women pilots are flying fighter planes like Rafale.”

• “Given the situation in the world today, expectations from India are continuously increasing. In such a situation, it is important that India's borders remain secure,” PM addressed to security forces.

• “After Independence, these brave hearts (Army personnel) fought so many wars and won the country's heart...In the International Peace Mission, India's global image was improved because of them. Is there any such issue, to which our brave hearts have not provided solution?..."PM lauded the efforts of defence personnels.

Earlier, before leaving for Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi greeted the nation on Diwali and wished them joy, prosperity and health.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," he wrote in an X post.

(Inputs from agencies)

