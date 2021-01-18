Ayodhya mosque project kicks off on R-Day with raising flag, planting trees

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) would mark the formal beginning of the project to construct a mosque on the allocated five acre land in Dhannipur village of Ayodhya with a tree sapling plantation drive and raising of the national flag on this Republic Day following the November 2019 order of the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

Officials with the UPSCWB said the plantation drive would be carried out in the green area of the project that would have plants from all over the world - ranging from Amazon rainforest to the areas in Australia that got destroyed in bushfire.

The decision was taken in the meeting which the Board held on Sunday.

“I believe there is no better way than to start the project by planting saplings on the five acre land. The plantation would be carried out in the area of the project meant to be developed as a green area. The area would be having plants and trees from all different geographical regions of India and from different parts of the world in order to create awareness for imminent threat of climate change,” said Athar Hussain, spokesperson of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) - the trust created by UPSCWB to look after the construction of the Dhannipur project which includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo Islamic Cultural Research Centre and publication house.

Hussain said plantation drive would be a part of the Republic Day celebrations on the day. Also, the day would witness flag hoisting. “On 26th January at 8.30AM at the five acre plot of Dhannipur Mosque Project in Ayodhya, there will be a national flag hoisting ceremony followed by plantation of tree saplings by Member Trustees and Chief Trustee of IICF,” added Hussain.

The Board meeting that was organised through virtual meet, was attended by all the nine trustees and was chaired by President Zufar Ahmad Farooqi. In the meet, the trust activity was discussed, especially the procedural delay in getting the 12-A/80-G clearances of Income-Tax Act and proceeding for opening of FCRA account.

On December 19, the trust had released the blueprint of the mosque and other structures designed by Professor SM Akhtar, a Lucknow based architect-cum-town-planner, whom the trust has hired to design the mosque that would come up in Dhannipur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON