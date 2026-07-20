Ayodhya Police arrests 3 after viral video shows them having beer, meat in the middle of Saryu river

In an incident reminiscent of the controversy over a boat-borne iftar gathering on the Ganga in Varanasi in March this year, the Ayodhya Police on Sunday took three individuals into custody after a viral video allegedly showed four men consuming mutton and beer aboard a boat in the middle of the Saryu river near Guptar Ghat under the Cantonment police station limits, officials said.

Three individuals taken into custody by Ayodhya police following a viral video which showed them consuming mutton and beer aboard a boat on Saryu river (ANI)

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Police said the video surfaced on Sunday and is believed to have been recorded a few days earlier, although the exact date is still being verified.

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According to police, the video shows four youths sitting on a boat in the middle of the Saryu river, eating mutton and consuming beer while one of them records the gathering. In the video, the person filming introduces his companions and praises the meal, while another participant describes the mutton as “excellent.” Two of the youths are also seen drinking beer.

Ayodhya city circle officer (CO) Shriyash Tripathi said four individuals were seen in the video. “We have apprehended three youths while one is absconding. The matter is being investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police identified the detained accused as Lavkush Nishad, Jitendra Nishad and Rajkumar Nishad, all residents of the Guptar Ghat area who earn their livelihood by operating boats on the Saryu. Efforts are underway to trace the fourth accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police identified the detained accused as Lavkush Nishad, Jitendra Nishad and Rajkumar Nishad, all residents of the Guptar Ghat area who earn their livelihood by operating boats on the Saryu. Efforts are underway to trace the fourth accused. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the act hurt the sanctity of the Saryu and offended the religious sentiments of devotees, as Guptar Ghat is one of Ayodhya’s prominent religious sites where thousands of pilgrims take a holy dip and offer prayers every day.

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The viral video sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many users demanding strict action against those involved for allegedly disrespecting the religious significance of the river.

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The incident has drawn comparisons with the controversy in March this year when a video of an iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga river in Varanasi went viral. That episode, in which participants were alleged to have consumed non-vegetarian food on the boat, led to widespread protests and the arrest of 14 Muslim men who were later granted bail by the Allahabad high court.

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Police said the Ayodhya case is being investigated and further legal action will be taken after examining all aspects of the viral video.

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