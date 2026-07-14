Ludhiana: 3 Shiv Sena leaders booked for ‘hurting’ religious sentiments

The Ladhowal police have registered an FIR against three Shiv Sena (Punjab) leaders for allegedly making objectionable remarks in a purported social media video that hurt religious sentiments. Police said no arrests have been made so far and the veracity of the video was being examined. ASI Dalbir Singh, the investigating officer, said a case had been registered under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Rajiv Tandon, national chairman of Shiv Sena Punjab, Bhanu Pratap and Pawan Mann. The case was registered on the complaint of Bhawandeep Singh, a resident of Sidhwan Kalan village in Jagraon.

According to the complaint, the video surfaced during a protest by Sikh organisations at the Ladhowal toll plaza on Sunday, where demonstrators had gathered demanding the arrest of social media influencer Chetan Sharma, who has been booked for hurting religious sentiments.

The complainant alleged that the three leaders used objectionable language in the video, which is making rounds on social media, hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and having the potential to disturb public peace.

ASI Dalbir Singh, the investigating officer, said a case had been registered under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

“Authenticity and contents of the video are being examined and further action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.